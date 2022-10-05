Liquor consumption rises in Telangana amid Dasara

Hyderabad: Amid the Dasara festival, liquor sales in Telangana have hiked. On the September 26, the sale yielded Rs 174 crore.

On September 27, the sales earned was Rs 313 crore. During the festive season, the daily sale of liquor brings an average of Rs 70-80 crore. Given the rise in sales, the excise department is hoping to collect Rs 40,000 crore during the current fiscal.

The overall sale of liquor in the month of September garnered Rs 2,736 crore, with the maximum sales happening since the Dasara vacation. The State government receives 50 per cent of the excise duty on the Maximum Retail Price for beer.

In the case of liquor, the government receives 70-80 per cent of the share, said a media report. In view of the increased sale of liquor in September, it is likely that the sales could approximately reach Rs 35,000 crore in December.