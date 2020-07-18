Liquor shops to be closed in Hyderabad in view of Lal Darwaza Bonalu tomorrow

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that all the liquor shops in the city will be remained closed from 6 am on July 19 to 6 pm on July 20 in the view of Bonalu festivities at Lal Darwaza.

Orders have been issued to all the liquor shops in the city. Action will be taken against those who found violating the orders, said CP Anjani Kumar and Musheerabad inspector Lakshman.

Expecting the closure of liquor shops, tipplers are stocking up liquor bottles for the festival. Several liquor shops in the city witnessed long queues since morning.

Every year, Bonalu celebrations are held on a grand note. But this year, the government opted for low-key celebrations in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Only the temple priests and other officials are allowed to offer Bonam to the goddess. However, the police tightened up security at Lal Darwaza to prevent devotees' rush.

On the other hand, Bonalu festivities at Osmania University is banned this year due to coronavirus pandemic.