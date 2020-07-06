Liquor thieves gang busted in Peddapalli, Rs 4.99 lakh worth booty seized

Gang stealing liquor and bikes were arrested by the Peddapally police on Monday. Ramagundam police commissioner Satyanarayana said that the gang was involved in liquor theft in Ramakrishnapur of Mancherial district, bike theft in the teacher's colony at Peddapalli, auto-trolleys' theft at Hazipur, bike theft at Ramnagar in Mancherial and liquor theft at Palakurthy of erstwhile Warangal district.

Announcing the case details, the CP said that the five-member gang identified as Madapati Sekhar, Raju, Sagarla Ganesh, Kurra Anjaiah and Ramesh. The prime accused Sekhar began stealing liquor from the shops and selling it higher rates for easy money-making. He was also involved in several bike thefts. The remaining members joined the gang and indulged in several theft cases.

The accused stored the stolen booty at his relative's home in Kistam Peta. On a receipt of information, the Peddapally police raided the house and seized the booty. So far, 15 cases have been registered against Sekhar for his involvement in various theft cases. Two bikes, two trolleys and Rs 4.99 worth liquor seized from them.