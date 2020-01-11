Live-in partner kills woman, surrenders to Warangal cops

Warangal: A 25-year-old woman was killed by her long-time friend with whom she allegedly has a live-in relationship. The incident occurred at Ram Nagar in Hanamkonda on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Munigala Harathi, a resident of Lashkar Singaram. She is the daughter of Pratap, an outsourcing employee in government polytechnic college in Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district.

According to the police, the accused Md Shahid, a resident of Chaitanyapuri of Kazipet, is a close friend of Harathi and he is well known to her family members as well.

Harathi's family members said that the Shahid and Harathi became good friends since the days of their graduation.

Harathi completed MBA. Shahid is currently preparing for competitive examinations. Shahid used to visit Harathi's home frequently.

However, of late, the duo has been at loggerheads with Harathi accusing Shahid of ignoring her, it's learnt. She was of the opinion that Shahid had been avoiding her deliberately.

Against this backdrop, he asked Harathi to meet him at his rented house in Rampur on Friday. Harathi left her home at around 2.30 pm, according to her mother Renuka.

After a heated argument, Shahid slit Harathi's throat leaving her in a pool of blood. Following which, Shahid went to the Warangal Central Prison to surrender himself.

But following the officials' advice, he surrendered with the Subedari police. Meanwhile, Harathi's father Pratap said that it was unbelievable that Shahid had killed his daughter.

According to him, Shahid was a trusted friend of his daughter. Of late, Pratap was in search of finding a match for his daughter.

Commissioner of Police V Ravinder, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar visited the scene of offence and consoled the parents of Harathi.

The body was shifted to the MGM Hospital for post-mortem.