Local bodies MLC election in Hyderabad tomorrow; polling arrangements in place under GHMC limits

Hyderabad: The election for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) under the local bodies constituency will be held in Hyderabad tomorrow. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling.

Candidates from major political parties, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are in the fray. Election officials have ensured that polling stations across the GHMC limits are ready, with adequate security and logistical support.

Officials have urged the electorate involved in the MLC local bodies segment to exercise their franchise peacefully. Counting of votes is expected to take place shortly after polling concludes.