Lockheed Martin planning next supply chain meet in Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday expressed happiness over Lockheed Martin Corporation planning to hold its next supply chain meet in Hyderabad, besides actively speaking to several Telangana based MSMEs and start- ups for fruitful collaborations.



Lockheed Martin Corporation is an American aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology corporation.

May 19, 2023

The IT Minister had a meeting with ‘Lockheed Martin Corporation’ senior leaders, including Ray Piselli, VP international business and Global Business Development and Dave Sutton, Director for International Government Affairs about ongoing manufacturing programmes in the city and new programmes in pipeline.



During the meeting, which was held in Washington DC, the Lockheed Martin leaders appreciated the unmatched support received from Telangana Government during the pandemic period.

They also assured support for the various skilling initiatives undertaken by the State, including the plan to establish a world class Aerospace university proposed in partnership with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers.

Telangana Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and senior officials were present at the meeting.