Lok Sabha: CEC clears name of Kavya

Hyderabad: The AICC on Monday cleared the name of Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari for contesting from Warangal Lok Sabha.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting which was held in Delhi and attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka deliberated over finalising the four remaining names for constituencies Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad on Monday. However, by night, the AICC has released the list containing the single name of Kavya for Telangana. As consensus could not be reached over zeroing in on the candidates for remaining constituencies, it is said that the CEC may clear the other names in the coming days.

Kavya’s name was cleared within a day after she shifted loyalties from BRS to Congress party. She along with her father formally joined in presence of Revanth Reddy on Sunday. A pathologist, Kavya has remained active in public life for years through her charitable organisation Kadiyam Foundation. She is groomed and encouraged by her father to join politics. The BRS had earlier declared Kavya as the party candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha. But she refused the offer and later resigned from the party. The decision to induct the Kadiyam’s family is being vehemently opposed by the Madiga community, as the party failed to accommodate any of the leaders from the community.

The suspense over the remaining candidates continued, even as the partymen eagerly awaited for the confirmation of their favourite leaders from the three remaining constituencies. “We had hoped that at least three names would be cleared by the AICC today. However the finalisation over Karimnagar and Khammam, apart from Hyderabad may take some more time. Or this could be the strategy of the party high command to reduce dissent within the party” said one of the leaders.