Lord Rama devotees want AP govt to set up Anna Canteen in Bhadradri town

Bhadrachalam: Devotees of Lord Rama have requested that the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government establish an ‘Anna Canteen’ in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

In this regard, A K Srinivas, a devotee from Andhra Pradesh, made a request to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stating that the AP government was unable to establish an Anna Canteen in Telangana State.

Instead, he suggested that Telugu devotees would benefit from its establishment on the village of Yetapaka, which is bordering AP and is only 4 km from the Temple of Lord Rama and the road that connects it to the Parnasala temple.

He stated that sponsors are also prepared to provide space for the Anna Canteen to be established in this temple village. Srinivas requested the AP CM to consider setting up the Anna canteen for devotees. He also recalled how the TDP government in unified Andhra Pradesh created the temple town of Bhadrachalam and in that spirit, consider the request. The town, which is on the border of Telangana and quite close to Andhra Pradesh, attracts a number of devotees from AP who visit it for Lord Rama’s darshana and others who come from various locations for their everyday tasks. Devotees who travel to Bhadrachalam also visit Parnasala Temple, a historic location under the control of Lord Rama temple that connects the 14-km Alluri district to the AP highways. In this regard, they requested for the setup of the canteen that would offer them an opportunity to have affordable meals on their journeys.