Lord Rama's celestial wedding ceremony conducted grandly

Karimnagar: Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavam was celebrated on a grand note in the erstwhile karimnagar on Friday. Sitaramula Kalyanam was celebrated on Sri Rama Navam at Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Ellanthakunta, popularly known as Apara Bhadradri. Thousands of devotees attended the ceremony.

Vedic scholars conducted the wedding of Sitarama in grandeur in Abhijit Lagna Sumuhurtham. The temple staff handed over talambralu to the devotees. Annadanam was organized under the auspices of the Jammikunta Rice Millers Association. Transport and BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Karimnagar Collector Chitra Mishra and Additional Collectors Ashwini Tanaji wakade and Lakshmi Kiran, CP Gaush Alam presented silk clothes to the deity, in Ellantakunta. Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Huzurabad Constituency Congress Incharge Vodithala Pranav Babu were present. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Ram Navami celebrations at Maha Shakti Temple.

During the Navami celebrations, Children sang the song "Rama Kathanu Vinarraya", highly attracted to the devotees, in Kothapalli, Karimnagar.