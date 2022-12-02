Lorry mows down students in Rangareddy, 1 killed

Rangareddy: In an unfortunate incident, an eight-year-old school student died and three others were injured severely after a speeding tipper ran over them. The heart-wrenching incident took place at Gollapally in Chevella Mandal, Rangareddy on Friday morning.



According to the sources, a speeding lorry hit four school-going students who are waiting for a bus and rammed into a house in Gollapally. It is learnt that one student was crushed to death under the lorry wheels and three others were injured severely in the incident.



The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The villagers staged a protest on the road demanding justice for the victims' family members. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.