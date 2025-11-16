Love has no borders: Nalgonda man ties knot with Nepali woman

Nakrekal ( Nalgonda ):: A young man from Telangana and a young woman from Nepal proved that love is not limited by countries. On Saturday, they officially registered their marriage at the Sub-Registrar Office in Nakrekal, in the presence of their families. Bachupalli Rajesh, who married the Nepali woman, shared the details of their journey.

Rajesh is from Bandapalem village in Ketepally mandal. His parents, Bikshapathi Rao and Sakkubayyamma, are currently settled in Nakrekal. After completing his higher studies, he moved to Dubai seven years ago. At the company where he worked, a young woman named Sujitha Thapa from the Kathmandu region of Nepal joined as a colleague in the hotel management department. Over time, their friendship grew into love.

After working together for four years in Dubai, they went to Canada, where they spent another three years working together. They lived and worked together in different countries before deciding to return to Nakrekal to settle down. Rajesh now plans to start a hotel business in the town. They informed both families about their relationship, and the families happily gave their approval. With the blessings of their elders, the couple appeared before Sub-Registrar Ambedkar at the Nakrekal Sub-Registrar Office on Saturday. They signed the documents, exchanged garlands and officially began their life together as a married couple.

After completing the registration, they went to the Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Nakrekal, where they performed the traditional Telugu marriage ritual of tying the mangalsutra. Their marriage proved that borders, language and traditions cannot stop true love. Their families blessed them, and friends extended their wishes, making the ceremony a joyful and memorable occasion.