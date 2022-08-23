'Lovelorn' Basara IIIT student ends life

Nirmal: IIIT Basara has been in the eye of a storm for a long time for its poor maintenance by the Government leading to students facing a lot of problems due to poor amenities and substandard food supply by the contractors. While these issues are yet to be resolved, on Tuesday a first-year engineering student committed suicide.

The deceased Suresh Rathod belongs to Dichpalli mandal of Nizamabad district. It is learnt that the incident came to light when his friends went to his room and found that it was locked from inside. When there was no response, they broke open the doors and found Suresh hanging from the ceiling fan. It is said that love failure was the cause of suicide.

The police were informed about it and he was shifted to the Nirmal Government Hospital. RMO Dr Gopalkrishna told the media that Suresh was brought dead. The police deployed heavy forces at hospital to prevent any untoward incident and took up the probe.

According Nirmal SP, Suresh committed suicide due to personal reasons. They seized his cell phone for further investigation. He said details regarding his death would be known only after a post-mortem report was submitted.

The body has been shifted to the Bhainsa area hospital. Heavy police bandobast was made at the hospital as students reached the hospital in large numbers and were continuing their protest.

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress activists reached Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) and held protests. Mild tension prevailed as the agitated students broke the windshield of the Circle Inspector's vehicle. The CI came for taking necessary security measures at the IIIT.