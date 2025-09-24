Low Pressure System Likely to Bring Rain to Telangana

A low pressure area has developed near the coasts of North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, with surface circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level. The Meteorological Department has indicated that this system may strengthen into a depression over the northwest-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, with potential impacts expected on the south Odisha and north Andhra coast by the 26th of this month. This depression is forecasted to make landfall along the coast by the 27th.

In light of this developing weather system, residents of Telangana should prepare for light to moderate rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms forecast for today in the districts of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba, and Gadwal. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is expected across several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda.

For the next four days, residents in various districts of Telangana should brace for ongoing light to moderate rain, isolated thunderstorms, and lightning, potentially accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km per hour.