Low voter turnout in Hyderabad’s Old city

Low voter turnout in Hyderabad’s Old city
Hyderabad: Polling in Old City of Hyderabad for the Lok Sabha elections was slow Monday with 10.70%. Bahadurpura recorded 8.20%, followed by Goshamahal 10.18% and Karwan 10.20%.

Charminar 11%, Chandrayanagutta 11.02%, Malakpet 11.78% and Yakutpura 12.40%

Despite awareness by election authorities, public representatives, candidates and community leaders, people had not turned up.

A voter of Ramnasthpura in Bahadurpura, Abdul Samad, along with his wife, went to cast his vote around 11:45 am. He was able to complete the process in less than five minutes on account of the low turnout. “We went to Govt school. There were not more than six or seven people. It took us just a couple of minutes,” he said.

