LPG distributors to complete e-KYC at doorstep with delivery boy

Hyderabad: With the Centre issuing directions on updating e-KYC, LPG consumers make beelines at gas agencies, Telangana State LPG Distributors Association advised the consumers that there is no need to visit the gas agency offices for gas cylinder e-KYC, as it can be done by the delivery boys at the consumer’s doorstep.

TS LPG Distributors Association, President Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed not to come to the offices for KYC. He clarified that no final deadline has been fixed for gas KYC. The Centre ordered the completion of the KYC at the homes of the consumers. He asked the consumers not to worry.

Jagan Mohan said that no orders have been received so far regarding the implementation of the cylinder guarantee for Rs 500 given by the Congress government. It is suggested that the KYC can be completed through a special app on the smart phones of the delivery boys. If for any reason someone has not completed KYC they can go to the agency offices.