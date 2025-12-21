Maddi Gunta Turns into Sewage Pond; BJP Demands Immediate Action Against Municipal Negligence in Aiza

Gadwal: The Maddi Gunta area in Ward No. 20 of Aiza Municipality has turned into a severe sanitation and public health concern due to prolonged stagnation of rainwater and sewage, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during an inspection visit on Sunday.

BJP Aiza Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, along with party leaders, visited the Maddi Gunta locality and strongly criticized municipal authorities for their alleged negligence and failure to address the long-standing drainage issues. The leaders stated that rainwater and sewage from several surrounding areas converge at one point, converting Maddi Gunta into a sewage pond.

Speaking on the occasion, Kompati Bhagat Reddy said that the absence of a proper drainage system in the Maddi Gunta area has resulted in sewage water overflowing onto roads, causing immense hardship to residents. He stated that people are being forced to live in unhygienic conditions, enduring severe foul smell, mosquito menace, and the constant risk of infectious diseases.

Local residents expressed serious concern, stating that students, women, and elderly people are facing extreme difficulties in commuting, while daily life has been completely disrupted. They alleged that the situation worsens during the rainy season, making the area almost unlivable.

The BJP leadership squarely blamed the negligence of the previous municipal administration and the continued apathy of current officials for the prevailing situation. They accused the authorities of playing with the lives of the people and warned that such irresponsible governance would not be tolerated.

The leaders further highlighted that in the past, Maddi Gunta functioned as a natural pond that collected sewage water, which was then channeled through drains to the main stream near the Ambedkar statue. However, due to alleged corruption, illegal permissions, and negligence by municipal officials and former rulers, private individuals were allowed to illegally construct shops over drainage channels and nalas. These structures are reportedly being rented out for large sums, while residents of Maddi Gunta continue to suffer amid sewage and stagnant water.

The BJP demanded that municipal authorities immediately take action to remove illegal constructions, reconstruct the drainage canals, and provide a permanent solution to prevent sewage stagnation in Maddi Gunta. The party warned that if authorities fail to respond promptly, the BJP would launch large-scale public agitation programs in association with local residents.

BJP leaders asserted that the issue is not merely administrative but a serious humanitarian and public health crisis, requiring urgent intervention.

Among those present during the visit were Aiza Town SC Morcha President Khushi, Ramakrishna, Narasimha Rao, Oblesh, Rajashekhar, Venkatesh, and other party workers and local residents.

The BJP reiterated its demand that municipal officials act without further delay to restore proper drainage infrastructure and provide relief to the long-suffering residents of Maddi Gunta.