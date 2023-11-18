  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets Brahmin association at NKNR gardens

Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets Brahmin association at NKNR gardens
x
Highlights

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, who participated in the Brahmin Athmeeya Sammelanam gathering held at NKNR Gardens.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, who participated in the Brahmin Athmeeya Sammelanam gathering held at NKNR Gardens.

The people have passed a unanimous resolution on this occasion to vote for BRS in the ensuing elections.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X