  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Madhu Yashki rubbishes KTR’s claim of lake encroachment

Madhu Yashki rubbishes KTR’s claim of lake encroachment
x
Highlights

Challenges former MA&UD Minister to prove his allegations that he has constructions inside FTL of Osman Sagar, near Gandipet

Hyderabad: The former MP Madhu Yashki rubbished BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s claims that he has constructions inside FTL of Osman Sagar, near Gandipet. He challenged the former MA&UD Minister to prove his allegations against him.

Speaking to media persons, the PCC campaign committee chairman while acknowledging that he owns property near Gandipet clarified that there was no permanent structure and the land he owns is being used for farming. “Whatever the structure you are talking about is only a small shelter for the

watchman and his family to stay. There is no farmhouse like yours inside the FTL or Buffer Zone. You don’t even have the minimum knowledge that there is no norm that prevents one to do farming inside FTL and Buffer Zone,” he asserted.

Madhu Yashki was responding to allegations from KTR who listed out the names of Congress leaders who allegedly own properties and constructed structures inside FTL. KTR named scores of leaders including Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X