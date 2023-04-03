Maha top minority leader joins BRS

Hyderabad: Leaders from Maharashtra continue to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Along with political leaders from all over the country, leaders of Farmers' Unions and leaders from the Muslim minority community made a bee line to join the party.

Like farmers' development model enforced in Telangana, the Minority communities strongly desired the implementation of Telangana minority development model across the country, including Maharashtra.

Joining of the leaders of Maharashtra Farmers' Association in BRS on Saturday, already gained importance at the national level.

Maharashtra Muslim minority leader Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana joined the BRS party in the presence of BRS National President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Pragati Bhavan on Sunday. KCR invited theminority leader in BRS party by offering Pink scarf.

Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana is a prominent leader from Maharashtra and Vice President of NCP Party. Maulana contested as an MLA candidate from NCP from Aurangabad Central Constituency in Maharashtra in 2019 Assembly Elections. Previously, he served as NCP National Party Vice President and Maharashtra NCP Party Minority cell State President. Maulana is also member of NCP Maharashtra Core Committee. The joining of the prominent leader from Muslim minority group will have a significant political importance in Maharashtra, leaders said Maulana is holding sway on Aurangabad area.