Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahabubabad: Abhilasha is Manukota Collector

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav
x

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav

Highlights

Abhilasha Abhinav, the additional collector, assumed charge as district Collector of Mahabubabad (Manukota) on Tuesday.

Mahabubabad: Abhilasha Abhinav, the additional collector, assumed charge as district Collector of Mahabubabad (Manukota) on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that the State Government on Monday transferred and posted VP Gautham as the Khammam District Collector.

The government gave Abhilasha Abhinav the full additional charge of Mahabubabad district. Municipal chairman Palvai Ramohan Reddy, vice chairman Md Farid and others greeted the Collector on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X