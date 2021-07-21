Mahabubabad: Abhilasha is Manukota Collector

Mahabubabad: Abhilasha Abhinav, the additional collector, assumed charge as district Collector of Mahabubabad (Manukota) on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that the State Government on Monday transferred and posted VP Gautham as the Khammam District Collector.

The government gave Abhilasha Abhinav the full additional charge of Mahabubabad district. Municipal chairman Palvai Ramohan Reddy, vice chairman Md Farid and others greeted the Collector on the occasion.