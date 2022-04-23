Mahabubabad: Cops crack councillor murder case, arrest three

Mahabubabad: The police on Friday disclosed the arrests they made in connection with the murder of councillor Banoth Ravi.

It may be recalled here that 35-year-old Banoth Ravi Naik, who represented the eighth ward of the Mahabubabad Municipality, was hacked to death when he was on his way back his home in Naik Thanda from town on a motorbike on Thursday (April 21).

The accused have been identified as Bhukya Vijay Kumar, Guguloth Chintu, Karapati Sumant, Azmeera Kumar of Mahabubabad, Bhukya Arun, Azmeera Balaraju of Babu Naik Thanda and Guguloth Bhavu Singh of Dornakal.

Speaking to reporters, superintendent of police Sharath Chandra Pawar said that Vijay, Arun and Balaraju were nursing a grudge against victim Ravi for various reasons related to their professions.

Against this backdrop, the accused had planned to eliminate Ravi. They even conducted a recce to kill Ravi for the last few days and finally accomplished when they found the victim alone moving on a bike on Thursday.

The police seized a knife used by Arun, blood stained clothes and the car used by the accused.