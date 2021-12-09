Mahabubabad: Healthcare of Adivasis is top priority

Mahabubabad: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has come down heavily on those who were creating hurdles to the construction of medical college. Inspecting the ongoing construction works here on Thursday, she assured that justice will be done to those eligible displaced. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned a medical college in Mahabubabad to provide proper healthcare to the poor tribals," she said.

Referring to the State-run T-Diagnostics Centre, the Minister said that now people can avail 66 types of laboratory tests free of cost. The government's aim is to provide super-speciality healthcare in Mahabubabad, she added.

Rathod said that people hitherto used to go to Warangal Collectorate for the redressal of their grievances. Now the locals could meet their Collector in Mahabubabad itself since the formation of smaller districts.

The State government will procure entire paddy harvested in the kharif, she said, criticising the Centre for not assuring to purchase paddy produced in yasangi (rabi). While the KCR government was providing Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bima, 24-hour free power supply and other facilities to the farmers, the Centre was trying to escape from its duties, she said, stating that the onus is on the Union government to procure paddy. "1.14 crore acres have come under cultivation in the TRS government, while it was just 30 lakh acres in the combined Andhra Pradesh," Rathod said. Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik, district Collector Shashanka and superintendent of police N Koti Reddy were among others present.