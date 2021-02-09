Mahabubabad: Podu farmers stage protest

Mahabubabad: Around 60 tribal farmers squatted on the road near bus station centre in Gudur on Tuesday, in protest against the highhandedness of the forest officials, who prevented them from podu cultivation on 63 acres in Line Thanda under Gudur mandal.

Banoth Parvathi, one of the protestors, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide and later jumping into agriculture well.

It all started when the forest officials tried to construct trenches after demarcating the forest land boundaries. The villagers stated that they have been practicing podu for about eight decades and opposed the forest officials' move. The protestors said that they have been receiving financial assistance provided by the State government under Rythu Bandhu for the said land.

The protestors demanded police to register a case against forest officials. Ravi, one of the protestors, said that they will not allow the authorities snatches their land, and are ready to sacrifice their lives for the cause.

Sub-Inspector Satish promised to take the issue to the notice of the higher officials and urged the protestors to call off their protest.