Mahabubabad: Sunil's body brought to his native village

Mahabubabad: Amid protests by the villagers and student unions, the police brought Sunil's body to his native village Ramsingh Thanda at about 5 pm on Friday. The students and political leaders had an altercation with the police for bringing the body late.

They staged a sit-in protest before the ambulance, demanding the government to give an assurance to release the job notifications. They said they will not allow the final rites until the government makes a statement about job notifications.

Congress Mulugu MLA Seethakka criticised the government for neglecting the unemployed youth. She also accused the State of not providing better treatment to Sunil.

Boda Srinivas, Sunil's brother and a private employee, said that the government's decision to increase the retirement age led his brother to end his life. "Sunil has been striving hard to get a job since he graduated in 2016. Along with my brother, I am also waiting for the job notifications in which the government promised to fill 50,000 vacancies. I hope the government releases job notifications at least now after seeing my brother's death," he added.

Meanwhile, the Narsampet police took BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and several other leaders into custody while they were on their way to Ramsingh Thanda to attend the final rites of Sunil.

Earlier in the day, Sunil's relatives and villagers staged a protest on National Highway-365 in Mahabubabad holding the government responsible for the death of Sunil.