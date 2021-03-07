Mahabubabad: Tribals at odds with forest officials

Mahabubabad: Come what may, the forest officials appear not willing to change their approach on podu cultivators, this despite the dictum issued by none other than the Principal Chief Conservator (PCC) of Forests, Telangana.

In yet another incident that reflects their highhandedness, the forest officials forcefully pulled away the local tribes who resisted digging of trenches at Line Thanda habitation under Gudur mandal, 35 kilometers from district headquarters Mahabubabad.

Although the hapless Adivasis urged them, the officials tried to dig a trench with the help of an earthmover. An altercation ensued between the officials and the tribals.

In an attempt to stop the forest officials, a woman consumed pesticide. She was rushed to Gudur hospital and her condition is said to be stable. A few forest officials also sustained minor injuries in the melee.

Mangilal, president of the Right to Information, Gudur Committee, found fault with the forest officials for creating terror among the tribals. He said that even though there were clear instructions from the PCC not to take up trench works on disputed land.

It's learnt that the PCC R Shobha has issued an order not to take up the continuous peripheral trenches (CPT) along the reserved forest boundary (RFB) where there is dispute on the boundary issues with the Revenue land. Further, it said that CPT work should be taken up only after resolving the boundary issues.

It may be noted here that of late the Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod had asked the forest officials to not to disturb the tribals practising podu as the State government was ready to resolve the land issue in the near future.