Mahabubanagar: Collector G Ravi Nayak concerned over pending public issues

Mahabubanagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak directed the concerned officials of all departments to resolve all the pending issues of the people immediately under various schemes like Dharani, Prajavani, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak in a time-bound manners so that the people will increase their confidence and help carry out the administration in an easy and smooth manner.

While taking part in a review meeting with tahsildars on Thursday through a video conference from his chambers in the Collectorate, the district Collector appreciated the mandal tahsildars for resolving lots of petitions pending under Dharani, Prajavani and e-office etc, in a quick manner.

“The officials must have to make a habit of clearing the pending files in a time targeted manner. Many of the times, we have seen that certain complainants have to wait for months for the resolution of their problems. This kind of laziness has to go and all pending files must be cleared and gain the confidence of the people,” observed the collector.

Reviewing on the illegal sand transportation and unauthorised vehicles plying on roads the Collector directed the concerned Tahasildars, mining and RTA officials to take strict action against such vehicles and impose of fines. “Under no circumstances should unauthorised vehicles be left scot free and fines should be imposed on such vehicles violating the regulations, said the Collector.

Mines AD Vijayakumar explained to the collector that 139 vehicles have been inspected this week and 18 vehicles were found to be unauthorised and a fine of Rs 46,400 was collected from them.

Adding further the Collector reminded that there are 110 applications under Kalayana Laxmi and Shandi Mumbark schemes are still pending at Tahasildar level and they should be resolved immediately. Similarly steps should be taken to complete those applications that are pending for signature by the local MLAs.

Collector appreciated the tahsildars that they are doing a good job in resolving the pendency of Dharani applications. Every in the day about 130 to 140 applications are being lodged under Dharani and tahsildars are doing good job in ensuring that such applications are resolved at the earliest.