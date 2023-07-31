Mahabubnagar: Foundation laid for urban park

Mahabubnagar: Excise, Sports and Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud laid the foundation for the construction of an urban park behind the district court complex in Subhasnagar on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister noted that with the growing urbanisation, small towns and district headquarters were becoming concrete jungles and there was no lung space to breathe fresh air. In view of this, the urban park in the centre of the Mahabubnagar would help locals spend their leisure time in the park and get relived from the air pollution.

The open place behind the court was let unutilised for a long period. In view of increasing air pollution, the district administration on the directions of the minister decided to construct the park at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The minister asked them to complete the works at the earliest and make the park available for the public.