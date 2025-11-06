Mahabubnagar gets Rs 824 crore boost for devpt

Mahabubnagar is set for a major infrastructure upgrade with a massive Rs824 crore sanctioned for key development projects, thanks to the dedicated efforts of MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and the support of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, announced District Congress Committee (DCC) General Secretary Abdul Siraj Khadri.

Addressing the media at the DCC office on Wednesday, Khadri said the town will soon witness the transformation of its civic facilities, with Rs603 crore allocated for an underground drainage system and another Rs221 crore for a comprehensive drinking water pipeline network. He noted that Mahabubnagar has never before received such large-scale funding for urban development.

“MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy is determined to ensure all-round progress in every sector of the Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency,” Khadri stated, adding that this funding marks a new era for the town’s growth.

As a gesture of gratitude towards CM Revanth Reddy and MLA Srinivas Reddy, the Congress party will organize a grand motorbike rally in Mahabubnagar today (Thursday). The rally will start at 10:30 a.m. from the MLA’s camp office, passing through Ambedkar Chowrasta, RTC Bus Stand, New Town, Mettugadda, Srinivasa Colony, and conclude at the Clock Tower, where a thanksgiving public meeting will be held.

Khadrī appealed to Congress leaders, affiliated organizations, and party workers from all wards to participate actively and make the event a resounding success.

Prominent Congress leaders including DCC Media Cell Convener C.J. Benahar, District Fisheries Cooperative Society In-charge Gonnela Srinivasulu, INTUC District President Ramulu Yadav, and Minority Wing Assembly President Fakhruddin Qureshi were also present at the press meet.