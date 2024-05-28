Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks

Mahabubnagar: The legal metrology department, under the leadership of district legal metrology officer P Ramakrishna, carried out extensive inspections at multiple petrol pumps in Mahabubnagar town on Monday. They took the action following several complaints from consumers.

The inspections were conducted at Hitech Filling Station, Kailash Auto Supplies, Rameshwara Filling Station, and RS Rathi Filling Station. Ramakrishna reported that no violations were discovered during these inspections.

Emphasizing the importance of accuracy and compliance, he instructed petrol pump operators to perform daily checks on their pumps’ functionality through petrol/diesel delivery tests.

He also reminded them of the necessity to obtain a verification certificate annually. Failure to do so would invite legal action.

Customers are entitled to request delivery accuracy checks using a five-liter can. Any violation of these regulations will result in stringent actions against the operators.

Consumers can reach out to the legal metrology department office directly or on WhatsApp number 9010651783.