Mahabubnagar: Manyam Brahmotsavam concludes on grand note

Mahabubangar: In a vibrant display of devotion and unity, the Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara Swamy Brahmotsavam at Manyamkonda temple in Mahabubangar district concluded with fervor and enthusiasm. Fondly referred to as the “Telangana Tirupati” or the “Little Tirupati of the Poor,” this sacred site drew thousands of devotees from various corners, transcending boundaries of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and beyond.

The Brahmotsavam, akin to a spiritual extravaganza, unfolded from February 17 to 25, captivating hearts and souls alike. Honoring the occasion, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, along with District Collector G Ravi Nayak and esteemed dignitaries, unveiled a commemorative wall poster at the Integrated District Collector Complex, underscoring the significance of this divine celebration.

The meticulous planning and arrangements orchestrated by MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy ensured a seamless and grandiose execution of the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams. With a keen eye on inclusivity, special emphasis was placed on facilitating the pilgrimage of devotees, particularly women, availing themselves of the state government’s free bus service.

Anticipating a surge in footfalls, paramount attention was devoted to essential amenities such as drinking water, sanitation, and crowd management, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all participants. Committees were mobilised to tackle challenges and ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities, emphasizing the shared responsibility of officials in executing their duties diligently.

District Collector G Ravi Nayak outlined the schedule of events, featuring captivating rituals like the Garuda Vahana Seva and Rathotsavam, signifying the culmination of devout fervor. Coordinated efforts were marshaled across departments, ranging from security arrangements by the police to medical services and transportation logistics.

The Rathotsavam, a pinnacle of the celebrations, witnessed a jubilant procession of Lord Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara Swamy, captivating hearts as devotees reveled in divine blessings amidst traditional fervor. MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the temple’s development, promising unwavering support.

As the echoes of devotion resound and memories of the Brahmotsavam linger, the Manyamkonda temple stands as a beacon of spiritual solace, uniting hearts in reverence and celebration.