Mahabubnagar: MLA Alla's gesture to poor youth

Mahabubnagar: Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, the Devarkadra MLA, has extended financial support and donated a Lenovo laptop to a student from an economically poor family from Pamapur village in Kottakota mandal on Sunday.



Gobburi Shiva Sagar along with his mother and sister hails from Pamapur village. His mother Laxmi lost her husband when her two children were very small.

However, she toiled hard and ensured both her children get into higher education. With Shiva Sagar falling ill, it led to a heavy burden on the family finances. But the poor mother worked hard and somehow could successfully get her child treated.

However, after recovering, Shiva Sagar decided to halt his education and go for work to help his mother. After learning about the poor state of affairs of the family, the MLA came forward to support them financially and promised to bear all the expenses of the student's education. He also donated a laptop to the student and encouraged him to complete the higher education.