Mahabubnagar: MLA seeks 100-bed critical care centre

Mahabubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Venkateswara Reddy is pitching for setting up of a 100-bed critical care centre in Moosapet mandal of the Devarakadra constituency in Mahabubnagar district. He called on health minister T Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday and requested him to take steps immediately set up the centre in Moosapet mandal.

Making his point, the MLA said that Moosapet is the right place for such a centre as it is located on the national highway 44. There have been many accidents occurring on the national highway and in emergency the critically injured patients need to be shifted to Hyderabad or Kurnool which is around 100 km from the spot. As there have been many incidents of death because of not reaching the hospital in time, the MLA stressed that having such a critical care centre would serve the needy greatly in times of emergency. It will also help the people of Devarakadra constituency to avail of highly advanced healthcare services during emergencies.

The MLA informed that the health minister assured to take a favourable decision in the matter. The MLA said he would arrange necessary land and other facilities for the emergency care centre in Moosapet. The MLA thanked the minister for accepting his proposal.