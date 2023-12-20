Mahabubnagar: MLA seeks CM’s support

Mahabubnagar: Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy along with Constituency Congress In Charge Kumbham Shiva Kumar met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and sought more funds for the development of the backward district.

In their request to the Chief Minister, the MLA sought the government’s initiative to immediately create 3 new mandals of Garlapad, Kota Konda, and Kanuparthy, as per the promise of Congress leaders during elections.

The MLA also thanked the Chief Minister for giving detailed clarification in the recent Assembly session on the implementation of GO 69 that is aimed at providing irrigation water to the parched areas of the district through Jurala backwaters.

“The CM has assured to allocate funds to the Lift Irrigation project under GO 69 and works are also going to begin immediately. Apart from this, the district will also witness other infrastructure development as the government is ready to release ample funds for various development activities,” informed Dr Parnika Reddy.