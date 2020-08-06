Mahabubnagar: Prof Jayashankar remembered on his birth anniversary

Mahabubnagar: The 87th birth anniversary of Prof Kottapally Jayashankar, the founder of Telangana movement, was celebrated grandly at all district collectorates across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

Mahabubnagar District Collector S Venkat Rao paid rich tributes to the great leader and advisor of Telangana movement at his office and garlanded the portrait. The Collector said Prof Jayashankar was a great philosopher and founder of Telangana movement. Through his writings and research works identified the problems faced by the Telangana people and propagated the same with the people and ignited awareness on the injustice meted to the people of the region. Right from the beginning, the professor fought dedicatedly and finally became successful, with the formation of new state of Telangana, he stated.

The Collector called upon the youth to follow the footsteps of Prof Jayashankar and extend their helping hand in the reconstruction of the State in making it golden Telangana. Similar celebrations were also observed in Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts where the respective Collectors Sruthi Ojha, Harichandana, Sharman Chavan and Yashmin Basha garlanded the portrait of the former Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor and remembered his contributions towards formation of Telangana.