Mahabubnagar: SBI conducts loan recovery melas

Mahabubnagar: The bankers representing State Bank of India (SBI) in the Jogulamba Gadwal region held loan recovery melas at all the branches spread across all the three districts of Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool on Sunday and explained to the farmers and the rural people, who have taken loans, about the benefits of timely repayment of loans.

The two-day Loan Recovery Mela concluded on Sunday. Bank managers and field officers visited the farmers and the customers at field level in rural areas and urged them to repay loans promptly.

Madhu Babu, the Regional Manager of SBI, Jogulamba Gadwal, explained that timely repayment of loans would reduce interest burden and improve the CIBIL score and the farmers would even get interest waiver as a bonus.

The banks would also be able to offer more loans to the farmers, he said. Satish, AGM, Pratapa Reddy, CM, credit, others took part in the loan recovery mela.