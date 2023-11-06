Mahabubnagar: UBI holds vigilance awareness rally

Mahabubnagar: Union Bank of India’s Mahabubnagar branch conducted a vigilance awareness rally here on Sunday. It was to create awareness among the public about prevention and fight against corruption. The week was observed from October 30 till November 5 across the country. The rally started from Venkateshwara Colony and proceeded to Mettugadda in the district headquarters.

It was flagged off by Regional Head R Satyanarayana. Deputy heads Venkateshwarlu, Srinivas Murthy and other officials took part in the rally. Later, the bank officials took part in the inter-regional cricket tournament held at the Mahabubnagar cricket association grounds. The bank officials also took part in a plantation programme.