Mahabubnagar: Will make Palamuru green belt similar to Konaseema

Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, along with Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Narayanpet MLA Rajender Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed check dam near Chinna Rajamuru Lake in Devarkadra mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the goal is to transform Mahabubnagar district into a green belt similar to Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh and to achieve this, he said "we will do all that is necessary to get more funds and build more such check dams, canals and new reservoirs across all the constituencies of erstwhile Mahabubnagar." The Chinna Rajamuru check dam was constructed at a cost of Rs 4.975 crore.

The Minister also said that at present Palamuru region had received adequate rains and almost all the tanks and ponds are filled with water and agriculture lands are flourishing with green crops.

He said if all the major lift irrigation projects like Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift irrigation, Dindi Lift Irrigation, Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation and other existing irrigation projects are completed then more than 20 lakh acres of land in the entire Palamuru region will come under cultivation and the entire region will transform into a green belt similar to Konaseema.

Referring recent row over the Krishna River water between the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government the Excise minister said that some people in the neighboring State and the Central government are trying to steal the share of Telangana water through releasing Central government Gazette by bringing all the irrigation projects in Telangana under Krishna River Board and Godavari River Board Management.