Mahalaya Amavasya Gayatri Homa Conducted Traditionally

NagarKurnool: On the occasion of Pitru Amavasya, a ritualistic Tila Tarpanam and Mahalaya Amavasya Gayatri Homa were performed on Wednesday at the Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple’s Gosala and Yagnamandapam near Kollapur Junction in the Nagar Kurnool district. Under the guidance of the Sahasra Gayatri Mahayagna Samithi, special Sahasra Gayatri Yagna was organized for Dodla Lakshma Reddy, Srujana, Kamatham Bhupal Reddy, and Bhargavi couple, with Vedic recitations. The event was overseen by Bhuthpur Krishnayya, president of the Gayatri Yagna Samithi, along with secretaries Katakam Vijay Kumar and A. Phani Kumar.

The homa was performed with prayers for peace and prosperity for all of humanity. The rituals included the chanting of Shanti Mantras, Ishwara Stuti, Gayatri Mantras, and special homa mantras for the Pitru Deities during Amavasya Tithi. The organizers explained that performing the homa yields greater results than the traditional Pinda Pradhanam (offering rice balls), as the offerings during the yagna reach the ancestors in a subtle form, bringing immense blessings to the devotees.

A special homa gundam was set up, where participants individually offered food items to the ancestors. Afterward, communal meals were served to all the attendees as part of the temple’s Annadanam (daily food donation). Among those present were Bala Ashram caretaker Dodla Narayan Reddy, temple general secretary Elime Eshwarayya, committee members Mididoddi Shiva Shankar, Dodla Eshwar Reddy, Sonnaati Rammohan, Vijay Kumar, Thalla Yadagiri, Shyam, along with the students of the Gnana Saraswati Bala Ashram and numerous devotees.