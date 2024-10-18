Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak stated that Maharshi Valmiki, known as the creator of the epic Ramayana and the first poet (Adikavi), proved that a person can achieve anything if they set their mind to it. On Thursday, he participated in a Valmiki Jayanti program organized by the District Backward Classes Welfare Department at the Collectorate, along with Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabavat Mothilal. They paid tribute to Maharshi Valmiki by garlanding his portrait and lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector highlighted that the Ramayana not only teaches how a king should govern and how people should be governed but also explains how parents and children should behave within the family structure. He emphasized that Valmiki’s contributions to Telugu literature are unforgettable. Born as a member of the Boya tribe, Valmiki transformed into a sage by composing the epic Ramayana, consisting of 23,000 verses and 7 books (Kandas), making it the first epic in literary history.

Collector Kumar Deepak praised Maharshi Valmiki as an exemplary figure for everyone and urged people to follow the path shown by great leaders, practicing virtuous behavior. The event was attended by District Scheduled Castes Development Officer B. Vinod Kumar, district officials, relevant department heads, and leaders of the Valmiki community, among others.