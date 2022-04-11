Mahatma Jyotirao Phule pioneer of women's education: Karnan

Sircilla: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a great social philosopher, activist, who worked for the betterment of the society and for the advancement of women's education, said District Collector RV Karnan. He participated in the 196th birth anniversary celebrations of Phule organised by the District Backward Classes Development Department on Monday. He along with Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana garlanded Phule's statue at Karimnagar Chowrasta and paid rich tributes.

He said that girls were at the forefront of education today because schools were started for girls' education 200 years ago. Some parents were giving boys a corporate education and the girls were being sent to government schools. With the aim of providing education to girls on an equal footing with boys, the State government set up more than 200 Jyotirao Phule Residential Schools and Overseas Residential Schools in Telangana. Everyone should work for the education of women and to stop child marriages.

Satyanarayana said that Mahatma Phule was the one who worked for the prevention of social inequalities, the educational development of girls and the advancement of women and that their ideals and aspirations should be practiced every day. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal said Phule had worked tirelessly for the social and economic development of the underprivileged, for the education of girls and for the empowerment of the backward classes.

Today's generation should work for his aspirations. District Backward Classes Development Officer Rajamanohar, Corporators Marri Bhavana Satish, Ailender Yadav, Guggilla Jayashree, Madhavi, BC Association State General Secretary K Sridhar Raju, Telangana BC Welfare Association State Working President Bollam Lingamurthy and others were present.