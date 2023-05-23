Mahbubanagar: 50 BJP local leaders join BRS

Mahbubanagar: As many as 50 BJP local leaders from BC Colony of Laxminayak Tanda of Yenugonda village joined the BRS party in the presence of Excise and Prohibiton Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister asked the people to compare the rule of BRS party during the past 9 years and that those of the BJP and Congress parties which have ruled the country and the State for the past 70 years. He said that earlier Mahbubanagar district used to get drinking water once in 14 days, but today, the people here are getting safe filtered water at their houses through taps every day. He also reminded that earlier the old age people used to get just Rs 200 pension, and today the BRS government is giving Rs. 2000 per month as pension. He asked the people to check if the BJP and Congress leaders who are coming and promising sky and stars to the people, whether they are implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak in the States where they are ruling today.

“The congress and BJP leaders are today coming and promising that they will do everything and bring sky and stars to people. I am asking why they are not implementing welfare and novel schemes like Kalayana Laxmi, Shadi Mubark and Rythu Bhandu schemes in the States where they are ruling.

It is time for the people to compare the past rule of the congress and BJP and with that of the 9 years of BRS rule and take a decision and not belive them blindly,” observed the Minister, while speaking at a function in Yenugonda.

Earlier, the Minister Inagurated a CC road constructed with Rs 6 lakh near the New Railway gate and a Women’s community Hall in BC colony in Yenugonda. Later he participated in the land breaking ceremony of Anjeneya Swamy Temple Mandapam being taken up with a cost of Rs 5 lakh in thes BC Colony.

Reminding that the State government is giving top priority for the welfare and safety of women folks, the Minister said that she teams have been formed to protect women and are constantly standing by their side. He said that 470 women were given Rs 5.56 crore loans and Rs 1.20 crore additional loan support was extended to the women folks through Srinidhi scheme.