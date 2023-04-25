Mahbubanagar: Wall poster unveiled to commemorate World Malaria Day

Mahbubanagar:: District collector G Ravi Nayak unveiled a wall poster to spread awareness about the malaria diseases spread by mosquitoes.

Taking part in the poster releasing programme, the Collector said that as the World Malaria Day is being observed on April 25, it is very important for the people to know about the deadly healthcare impact of the malarial diseases that is spread by the mosquitoes.

"It is necessary to identify the places where water is stagnated in the surroundings of the house and remove them and ensure that there is no water in useless containers, tires, broken buckets and troughs, and when it rains, rainwater should be drained immediately", said the Collector. He asked officials to desilt the canals.

Similarly, the collector instructed the officials to conduct fogging, garbage and debris cleaning and stressed on the removal of dirty drains and as every Friday is observed as watering day for the plants in the district, the Collector advised the municipal officials to see that there are no mosquito breeding grounds in the district.