Mahbubnagar: Centre accused of suppressing Backward Classes

Mahbubnagar: Alleging that the Central government was trying to suppress the Backward Classes in the country, the BC Association members led by Burgupally Krishna Yadav, BC Sena president of Mahbubnagar district, said that neglecting BCs by the Central government was clearly evident as the Centre had not included a column in its census tabulation format which is being released as part of its 2021 census programme.



Speaking at a programme at Jadcherla on Monday, the BC members pointed out that the Central government has not included the column to note the BC caste in its format. "The Central government is planning to launch its 2021 census programme from February 7 next month. However, the new format released by the Central government does not mention of BC caste in its 31st column. This clearly tells how serious the Central government is to identify the BCs and work for their welfare in the country," said Krishna Yadav.

He alleged that the Central government wants to suppress the already suppressed groups in the BC category. "There are more than 72 crore BC population in this country. However, a majority of them are still living in pathetic conditions as they have no adequate education, jobs, development, welfare and strong political voice. In fact, the BCs are the ones who are earning the maximum revenue for the country, but they are now not recognised by the government. The government wants to keep the BC communities away from development and welfare in all spheres. We will not tolerate this kind of negligence by the government towards BCs and will fight for our rights," said the BC Sena president.