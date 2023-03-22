Mahbubnagar: Dilemma on using neem in Ugadi Pachadi

Mahbubnagar: With people across Palamuru region busy preparing for the celebration of Ugadi festival on Wednesday, the unknown disease infested to almost all the Neem trees in the region has become a big matter of concern among the people, as they are fearing if the neem flowers can be used in 'Ugadi Pacchadi' or not.



As it is well known that the neem trees are getting dried up and their twigs and leaves are becoming brown and dry due to some unknown disease, the people are worried lot if they can use the neem leaves and neem flowers in the Ugandi Pacchadi or not.

According to Venkateshwar Sharma, a resident of Achampet mandal, many people in their area are in a state of confusion if they use the neem flowers and neem leaves in the Ugadi Pacchadi. "Since ages we have been preparing Ugadi pacchadi by mixing 6 different tasting elements and neem flower is one among them prominently used in the Pacchadi, without which the Pacchadi is incomplete."

"Ever since 2020 when Covid virus began to spread from the same year onwards we have been witnessing the drying up of the neem trees across almost all parts of Palamuru region. Like me many people are mystified with this kind of development especially with the neem trees. We feel there is a need for the scientists and botany experts to do indepth research and find out what kind of disease is the neem tree suffering from. They should also remove the confusion and fear among the people if any part of neem tree can be consumed or not because people fear if consuming it may cause any disease," said Venkateshwar Sharma, expressing his doubts.

Another person Gopinath Reddy of Kollapur, said that Ugadi festival is celebrated as a mark of beginning of Telugu new year in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and some other southern States in India. During this festival the 'Ugadi Pachhadi' (a soup that gives 6 different tastes) is very famous in the region. As neem flower is prominently used, he also expressed concern if any side effect or disease may be caused to people if the diseased neem leafs are mixed to the Ugadi soup.

Reacting to all the doubts and confusions expressed by the people relating to the neem tree, Dr. Sadashivaiah, Assistant Professor of Botony department AT Dr BRR Degree College at Jadcherla, said that the neem tree species is suffering from Dieback disease which is cause by a fungi.

"Neem as a species is popular for its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties and used widely in the field of medicine. However, the tree is now a victim of a strange disease where its saps and leaves are getting brown and dying. The disease is termed as twig blight or dieback, which has been striking the trees in a wide geographical range across Telangana and also in other States. And this disease is caused only in neem tree species and does not spread to any other trees or animals. So consuming the neem flowers and neem leaves does not cause any kind of infection and it is safe," said the Assistant Professor.