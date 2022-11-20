Mahbubnagar district to have a new look with 100 cr

Mahbubnagar: Mahbubnagar district is expected to have a completely new look, as the State government has sanctioned Rs 100 crores for the development of junctions, roads, drains, medians, community halls, schools, market yards and various other amenities that are needed for the people in the district headquarters.

While laying the foundation stone for various development works in the district and inaugurating a newly constructed women and Padmashaali Community halls in the district headquarters on Saturday, Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, sports, Tourism, Culture and Youth welfare said that with the State government sanctioning Rs 100 crores for the development of roads, medians, junctions and other infrastructure facilities in the district, very soon the district is going to have a completely new look that will resemble similar to that of Hyderabad and other big cities in the world.

The Minister said that on Saturday, he had laid the foundation stone for various development works in Mahbubnagar municipality. "We are focusing more on the development of junctions and medians on all the major roads in the district.

We are spending Rs 148 lakhs for the Ashok theatre to One town junction median road and another Rs 50 lakhs are being spent for the development of the road and median between Clock Tower to Ashok theatre junction road, which will be beautified and be constructed with wide road facilitating the people to have free travel without any traffic jams in the district headquarters," said the Minister.

On Saturday, the Minister also inaugurated a Women Community hall in Bandlageri which was constructed at a cost of Rs 14.5 lakhs, similarly, another community hall for the Padmashaalis constructed at Rs 20 lakhs was also inaugurated by the Minister.

The Minister said that very soon the funds for the newly formed Mahbubnagar Urban Development Authority will also be coming and with these funds apart from Mahbubnagar, the other two municipalities of Jadcherla and Bhootpur will also be developed. The Minister also said that the State government is planning to set up a skill development centre in Mahbubnagar so that the people can develop their skills and earn a living within Mahbubnagar without the need to go to other places for work and livelihood.