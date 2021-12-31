Mahbubnagar: Koil Sagar to get boating facility soon

Mahbubnagar: The Koil Sagar project in Koilkonda mandal of Devarkadra constituency of Mahbubnagar district will soon get boating facility for the tourists.

While revealing this, Minister of Tourism Dr V Srinivas Goud said the State government wants to improve tourism infrastructure at all the major projects in Palamuru region. Taking this forward, the Minister said that, the Tourism department has decided to set up a boating facility at Koil Sagar project and accordingly instructions have been given to the concerned officials to expedite the setting up of the boating facility which is set to be launched in the second week of January.

"As per the requests of Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, we have directed the officials of Telangana Tourism Corporation to set up a boating facility at Koilsagar project. At the same time, we have also decided to look into the proposals of the MLA to build cottages at the Koilsagar reservoir. Directions have been issued to Tourism Managing Director Manohar to prepare plans for the same," informed the Tourism Minister.

Earlier, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Rao gave representations on the tourism facilities at Koilsagar reservoir, for which the Tourism Minister agreed to set up the boating facility for the tourists' visiting the project.