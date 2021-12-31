  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahbubnagar: Koil Sagar to get boating facility soon

Dr V Srinivas Goud, along with Ala Venkateshwar Reddy releasing a plan for Tourism development at Koilsagar in Mahbubnagar on Thursday
x

Dr V Srinivas Goud, along with Ala Venkateshwar Reddy releasing a plan for Tourism development at Koilsagar in Mahbubnagar on Thursday

Highlights

The Koil Sagar project in Koilkonda mandal of Devarkadra constituency of Mahbubnagar district will soon get boating facility for the tourists.

Mahbubnagar: The Koil Sagar project in Koilkonda mandal of Devarkadra constituency of Mahbubnagar district will soon get boating facility for the tourists.

While revealing this, Minister of Tourism Dr V Srinivas Goud said the State government wants to improve tourism infrastructure at all the major projects in Palamuru region. Taking this forward, the Minister said that, the Tourism department has decided to set up a boating facility at Koil Sagar project and accordingly instructions have been given to the concerned officials to expedite the setting up of the boating facility which is set to be launched in the second week of January.

"As per the requests of Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, we have directed the officials of Telangana Tourism Corporation to set up a boating facility at Koilsagar project. At the same time, we have also decided to look into the proposals of the MLA to build cottages at the Koilsagar reservoir. Directions have been issued to Tourism Managing Director Manohar to prepare plans for the same," informed the Tourism Minister.

Earlier, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Rao gave representations on the tourism facilities at Koilsagar reservoir, for which the Tourism Minister agreed to set up the boating facility for the tourists' visiting the project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X