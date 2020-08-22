Mahbubnagar: Minister Srinivas Goud directs officials to speed up junction beautification works

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud inspected the works that were going on at Gadiyaram Chowrasta junction in Mahbubnagar on Friday and directed the municipal officials and District Collector

S Venkat Rao to speed up the beautification works of the junction in the district.

Earlier in May this year, the State government had released Rs 918 lakh for Mahbubnagar district for road widening works and beautification of various junctions at district headquarters from Telangana State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

As part of this programme, the district authorities have already called for tenders and also launched development works at various junctions. However, due to some unknown reasons, the pace of works in the district has been moving on a snail's pace. In view of this, Excise minister Srinivas Goud, along with the District Collector visited Gadiyaram Chowrasta and inspected the ongoing works.

The Minister said that his dream is to completely change the face of Mahbubnagar district and he has embarked to expand all the internal roads and beautify the junctions. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the works, but he wanted the authorities to further speed up the works and complete them before the targeted time period.