Mahbubnagar: Minister V Srinivas Goud recruits 12 Ayush doctors, 31 new nurses

Mahbubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the district government general hospital here on Thursday and enquired about the healthcare services being provided to Covid patients.

He also enquired about the workforce in the hospital and directed District Collector S Venkat Rao to immediately conduct recruitments to fill all the vacant posts in the hospital.

The Minister along with the Collector appointed 12 new Ayush doctors and 31 new nurses in the hospital so as to provide better services to Covid patients in the hospital. They later gave appointment letters to the doctors and nurses and instructed them to provide health services to the patients with a human touch.

Later during a review meeting with district health officials, Minister Srinivas Goud enquired about shortage of medicines, Covid beds, oxygen and any other facilities at the district hospital.

He informed that the State government had already provided 250 Covid beds in the hospital and all necessary facilities like medicines, oxygen, ventilators and other healthcare services were being provided to the patients.

The Minister instructed the district health officials to be alert always and at the same time, he also urged the patients and patients' relatives to cooperate, as the government was committed and determined to provide best of the best quality healthcare services to the patients in the government hospital.

The Minister urged corona patients not to get depressed and anyone infected with Covid must be strong and brave and must use the medicines prescribed by the doctors on time.

Additional Collector Tejas Nandlal pawar, Dr Ramkishan, Dr Sanjiv, Government Medical College Director Putta Srinivas, government hospital doctors, Municipal Chairman Narasihmulu and others attended the review meeting.