Mahbubnagar: New Sports Policy in the offing

Mahbubnagar: Very soon the State government is going to come up with a new sports policy and is expected to give a new boost to the sporting and gaming culture by providing more infrastructure and training facilities to sports persons.



Dr V Srinivas Goud, while taking part in a programme to launch a cricket tournament organised by Shanta Narayana Goud Trust on Thursday at Government Boys Junior College grounds in Mahbubnagar, revealed about the new Sports Policy initiative by the State government. Speaking on the occasion, the Sports Minister said that very soon a Cabinet Subcommittee meeting will be held in Hyderabad to take a decision on the New Sports Policy and accordingly soon an announcement will be made in the coming days, observed the Minister.

"Already the government has decided to construct one sports stadium in each and every constituency. Of the 100 total stadiums already works of 50 stadiums have been completed while another 50 more stadium works are under various stages of completion," informed the Sports Minister.

The Sports Minister further said that there has been lot of changes happened in the sports sector after formation of Telangana.

The government is giving highest priority to all kinds of sports and giving encouragement to the top players who are excelling at national and international levels in sports and games.

To encourage more and more youth to take up sports and games, the Sports Minister said that the government is offering 2 per cent reservation for athletes in jobs and providing all kinds of support to those who have excelled in national, international and Olympic sports.

"We are developing the existing sports ground and stadium in Mahbubnagar district at a cost of Rs 12 crore, of which Rs 9 crore is for renovation and construction of the stadium and Rs 5 crore for construction of volleyball stadium," informed the Minister.

The minister recollected that earlier the Government Boys Junior College ground was in a shabby and unusable condition but now it has been developed and upgraded and has a gym, a yoga centre and a walking track for the benefit of the people. The Minister also informed that another stadium has been sanctioned for Mahbubnagar at a cost of Rs 3 crore. "We want to change the complete face of Mahbubnagar district and want to make it a hub for not just hospitals, industries and software companies, but also wants it to be a sports hub centre of Telangana.

With a food park at Hanwada, an airport strip at Manyam Konda and a super speciality hospital in the district headquarters will make the district top creator of jobs for the youth and professionals," said the Minister.

On the occasion, the Minister handed over an LOC of Rs 2 lakh to Arif of Mahbubnagar town under CMRF for meeting the treatment costs for his health.