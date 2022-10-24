Mahbubnagar: NGO alleges power theft by MPP prez

Mahbubnagar: Electricity is being openly pilfered by a prominent leader in Addakal mandal. Neither the electricity department nor the people are daring to question his actions. However, an NGO, Nenu Saitam, has come forward to alert the authorities concerned

Diddi Praveen Kumar has lodged a complaint against Addakal mandal parishad president Nagarjuna Reddy who was allegedly drawing electricity illegally, by connecting wires from a nearby electric pole to the newly constructed solar power plant at his house.

Recently, the huge drawal of power has resulted in low voltage problems in Addakal and nearby villages. Many complained of damage to electric appliances. Though people criticised his action, they could not dare lodge any complaint.

"We from Nenu Saitam took the issue to the notice of electricity DE Krishna Murthy. He assured action but power theft is still going on," said Diddi Praveen Kumar. He urged the MPP to desist from the illegal activity and set a good example in the society. The NGO threatened to intensify its struggle if the officials did not act on its complaint.